Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat train to start trial run on March 25 — Check route, timings and more

As per the schedule released on Thursday, Vande Bharat Express will leave Delhi at 6.10 pm. The first stoppage will be Gurugram at 6.45 pm. It will reach Rewari at 7.35 pm. The train has a stoppage of two minutes in Alwar after reaching there at 8.25 pm. It will reach Jaipur at around 10.20 pm while the arrival time of the train in Ajmer is 12.15 am.

The trial run of Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express will start on March 25, as per an official. The operation of the train is expected to begin in the first week of April.

The trial run — Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur, would be conducted for a week during which the speed of the train would be up to 72 kmph.

This is the 11th Vande Bharat Express train in India and would come under the North Western Railways (NWR) zone.

According to the schedule of the train released by the Railways on Thursday, the semi-high-speed train will stop at three stations between Delhi and Jaipur. These include Gurugram, Rewari and Alwar. Earlier, it was expected that Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train will have Jaipur as the final destination.

“Based on joint discussion between NWR and NR, it was proposed to run this service between Jaipur and New Delhi as per earlier proposal. Now the proposal has been revised for running Vande Bharat train between Ajmer and New Delhi via Jaipur,” an NWR circular reads.

Later, the train would run at a speed of 150 kmph.

The journey of 442 km will be completed in six hours and five minutes.

The train would then leave from Ajmer at 6.10 am, and reach Jaipur at 7.55 am. From there, it will reach Alwar at 9.41 am, Rewari 10.48 am, Gurugram 11.25 am, and its final stop, Delhi at 12.15 pm.

(With IANS Inputs)

