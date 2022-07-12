Here's how Delhiites can find charging stations, know about subsidies on WhatsApp

The Delhi government has launched a WhatsApp chat option to help electric vehicle (EV) owners find charging stations and authorised scrappers. One can also use the messaging app to know about the various Delhi EV policy and Delhi EV subsidies. The bot also helps one calculate the potential savings while switching to EV.

Here's how you can use the WhatsApp chatbot to avail the Delhi government's services related to the electric vehicle:

Step 1:

First, save this number on your mobile phone: 9810336008. Once you save it, you will have the access to this number on WhatsApp. Simply type and send a “hello” on this messaging chat box.

Step 2: After you send the "hello", the following message will come: "Welcome to the official Delhi Transport EV Chatbot. Through this official channel, the Delhi Govt aims to spread awareness of Electric Vehicles (EVs) along with managing all your EV-related queries at your fingertips. In order to return to the very beginning of the bot please reply with "STOP"."

Below this, there would be an option for selecting the language: Hindi or English. Click on the language of your preference.

Step 3: A list of options will appear:

1. Potential savings while switching to EV (EV Calculator)

2. Find the right EV for yourself (EV Search)

3. Charging Stations

4. EV Pledge

5. FAQs

6. Change Language

Send the option you want to avail. For example, if you want to know about charging stations near you, type and send "3" on the WhatsApp chat. If you want to calculate potential savings, type and send "1".

Step 4:

If you select "1", you will be asked to click on a link to calculate your potential savings while switching to EV

If you select "2", you will be asked to enter the vehicle category — two-wheeler or three-wheeler or E-rickshaw. Once you select the category, next select the price range from a list. Then you will get the list of vehicle manufacturers. Select one among them by sending the number on which it is ranked. Then choose an EV option and "Vehicle Variant". Now, search for the respective dealer for your EV by select on 'EV Dealer'. To search for a different EV, click on 'Sub Menu'.

For option "3" — to find a charging station — first, see if you want to have access to a public or private station. After choosing, you will get a list to select the type of charger. Once you select the type, the bot will direct you to a location "near you". The other option is to select "any location". For the "near you" option, send your current location, not the live location, and the bot will send you the address where chargers are available.

To take an EV Pledge, choose option "4". After selecting this, you will have to click on the link and enter certain details.

If you want answers to any questions related to subsidies, scrappers and orders or notices related to electric vehicles in Delhi, choose option "5".