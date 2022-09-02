Delhi: House help murders differently-abled boy in 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi' style, caught in 3 hours

By CNBCTV18.com

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly killing a differently-abled boy and robbing his house of cash and jewellery in Delhi's Safdarjung area. The accused committed the crime in quite a filmy way.

According to a report in India.com, police said that the accused was "inspired from Bollywood movie ‘Tu chor main sipahi" as he had left a black-coloured gloves at the spot — as it happens in the movie. Moreover, the domestic help had scribbled "Killer King" before fleeing the house, NDTV reported.

The incident happened in Safdarjung Development Area on Wednesday, police were quoted as saying.

The accused reportedly revealed that he felt humiliated while doing cleaning work and therefore, had planned to leave the job. But before this, he decided to rob the house. He decided to execute his plan on August 31, Wednesday, when family members had left the house.

The sister of the deceased told police that her parents and grandmother had gone to a temple around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

"An hour later, she went to the Green Park market leaving her differently-abled brother with their servant, who is also a minor, whom they employed three months ago to take care of the boy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

When she came back around 4.50 pm, she found her brother lying in bed in an unconscious condition and their servant was missing, the DCP said.

When she checked the house, she found that a few jewellery items, a mobile phone and around Rs 40,000 cash were missing, police said.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station, PTI quoted police as saying. They received information about the incident at around 5.05 pm.

During the probe, it was revealed the deceased had seen the 17-year-old accused stealing items and had raised objections. Following this, the accused "smothered the differently-abled boy to death and ran away," the DCP was quoted as saying.

During the investigation, six teams were formed and the accused was apprehended from the railway station within three hours of the robbery. The stolen articles have been recovered, police said.