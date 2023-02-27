Delhi High Court upholds Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said there was no reason to interfere in the scheme.

The Delhi High Court on Monday, February 27, upheld the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian armed forces. The court in its order observed that the scheme was made in national interest and will ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said there was no reason to interfere in the scheme. Earlier, the Delhi High court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15, 2022.

The Agnipath scheme was unveiled on June 14 last year by PM Narendra Modi union government. The scheme lays out rules for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age for a four-year tenure.

The scheme allows 25 percent of them to be granted regular service subsequently whereas the remaining personnel would be accommodated in other central or state government recruitments.

-With inputs from PTI