Manish Sisodia to move Supreme Court after Delhi HC denies him bail in excise policy scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, the probing agency in this case, has arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

Manish Sisodia will move the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court denied him bail in the excise policy scam case on Tuesday. Rejecting the Aam Aadmi Party leader's bail plea, the HC observed that the CBI's allegations against him are very strong.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 and has been in judicial custody since.

The court, pronouncing its verdict, said that being a powerful person, there is a possibility of Sisodia influencing witnesses if let out.

Sisodia has challenged the March 31 order of a trial court that had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

He is also in custody in a related money laundering case.

On May 23, Sisodia's bail was extended until June 1 in the money laundering case by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

