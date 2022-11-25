Amitabh Bachchan seeks protection of his personality rights, says 'going on for a while'

English
    By Ashmit Kumar  Nov 25, 2022 3:14 PM IST (Updated)

    The court’s order came on a lawsuit by the veteran actor alleging exploitation of his “publicity rights as a celebrity” by several individuals, including the persons behind a “KBC lottery”.

    Bollywood legend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday filed a suit in the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes.

    Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appeared for the actor. "I want to show the gross mannner... and to show what drove him to come to court. This has been going on for a while," Salve said.
    The matter was heard by Justice Navin Chawla, who, restrained people at large from infringing the personality and publicity rights of the actor.
    "It cannot be disputed that Amitabh Bachchan is a popular personality and is also represented in many advertisements. He is aggrieved by the defendants who were using his personality attributed to promote their own businesses, good and services, without his permission," Justice Chawla said as reported by Bar and Bench.
    "The actor is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring him disrepute. In view of the above, an ex parte ad interim order is passed," the order further read.
    The court also directed telecom service providers on the matter raised in the lawsuit. Salve cited examples lucky draws, video calls citing the actor, t-shirts and posters in his name, and also a website by the actor's name.
    Amitabh bachchan

