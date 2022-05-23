SpiceJet also warned and requested passengers to check their flight status. "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via bit.ly/2tG9xBx," it tweeted.
Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 23, 2022
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2022
#6ETravelAdvisory: It's pouring in #Delhi. Flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport. To check your flight status https://t.co/dZbjXuYqED. For assistance DM us on Twitter/Facebook.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 23, 2022
#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/rWLTdCxg28 or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You— Vistara (@airvistara) May 23, 2022
#WATCH | Strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, uproot trees in parts of Delhi this morning. Visuals from New Moti Bagh where a tree collapsed on a car. The occupants of the car, who were present inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, later got out of it safely. pic.twitter.com/Hq2NZ7xXpq— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022
#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022
Amid strong winds and rain, uprooted trees block roads in parts of Delhi.Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/6sVQ8zJItU— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022
Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram,— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022