Flight operations at Delhi airport were affected as heavy rainfall lashed the national capital early Monday. Several airlines such as SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara have asked travellers to check their flight status to avoid any inconvenience. Even the Delhi Airport has asked passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi airport said in a tweet.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2022

#6ETravelAdvisory: It's pouring in #Delhi. Flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport. To check your flight status https://t.co/dZbjXuYqED. For assistance DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 23, 2022

#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/rWLTdCxg28 or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You — Vistara (@airvistara) May 23, 2022

In a major respite from intense heatwaves , Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall today. Strong winds and showers lashed several parts of the national capital. Trees were uprooted in Dhaula Kuan and Delhi cantonment area, blocking roads in the region.

#WATCH | Strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, uproot trees in parts of Delhi this morning. Visuals from New Moti Bagh where a tree collapsed on a car. The occupants of the car, who were present inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, later got out of it safely. pic.twitter.com/Hq2NZ7xXpq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Amid strong winds and rain, uprooted trees block roads in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/6sVQ8zJItU— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR."

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

On Saturday, Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius. The weather department had said that pre-monsoon rain may get slightly intense in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), and continue till May 24.

The weather officer has also issued a yellow alert -- 'watch' the weather and calls for administrators to 'be updated' -- for May 23 and May 24.