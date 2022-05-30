Delhi Health Minister arrested in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satendar Jain arrested over alleged hawala transactions, sources told CNBC-TV18. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has charged with money laundering, according to sources.

In reaction, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP-led NDA coalition of carrying out a political vendetta. Jain has served as a cabinet minister since 2014.

Last month, the ED had Satyendra Jain's assets worth Rs 4.81 crore after he was accused of receiving money from shell companies in lieu of cash transferred via hawala transactions, sources said. The ED has claimed that Jain had used the money to buy land, and pay loans taken to buy farm land near Delhi.

Sources said the money laundering probe is based on a 2017 corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Jain and others. Jain is alleged to have acquired shell companies in Delhi between 2009 and 2011.

"The ED, during the investigation into the ongoing hawala case, found that accommodation entries worth Rs5 crore were made by Jain through Kolkata-based companies," a source told CNBC-TV18.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)