Delhi HC levies ₹1 lakh penalty on Restaurant and Hotel Associations for ignoring service charge directives

The imposed penalty is to be paid to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India.

The Delhi High Court (HC) has taken a stern stance against non-compliance with service charge directives by restaurants and hotel associations. The court on Thursday (July 27) imposed a hefty penalty of Rs. 1 lakh on these associations for their failure to adhere to the prescribed guidelines pertaining to service charge collections.

The imposed penalty is to be paid to the Department of Consumer Affairs , Government of India.

The decision comes in the wake of mounting complaints from consumers against the mandatory levying of service charges, which often remain hidden costs and are charged despite unsatisfactory service.

Since the issuance of guidelines by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), over 4,000 complaints have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline, indicating the magnitude of the issue faced by consumers across the country.