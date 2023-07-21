Delhi Gym Association issues advisory after 24-year-old dies of electrocution on treadmill

A 24-year-old man died of electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym in Delhi, prompting the Delhi Gym Association to issue a safety advisory.

A 24-year-old manager of a multinational company died in a fitness centre in Rohini's Sector-15 area due to electrocution while using a treadmill on Thursday. The victim, identified as Saksham Pruthi, a resident of Rohini Sector-19, was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The gym, known as Gymplex Fitness Zone, where the event occurred, was immediately put under scrutiny. Investigations revealed that the treadmill Saksham was using had an electrical fault, leading to the tragic incident. The gym's owner, Anubhav Duggal, was arrested by the authorities following the incident.

According to an eyewitness, who was present at the gym during the incident, Saksham sat between two treadmills to take a break from his workout. However, he accidentally suffered an electric shock and fell unconscious. Another gym-goer, Keshav, tried to help Saksham and also received a shock but managed to switch off the power supply, thereby saving himself.

Delhi Gym Association issues advisory

The Delhi Gym Association, in response to the incident, has issued an advisory to all its members, comprising owners of around 5,500 gyms, yoga studios and aerobic centres in Delhi.

The advisory stresses the importance of checking the earthing connections and electrical systems at the establishments immediately. Gym owners have been instructed to ensure that no loose wires are left unattended, especially in areas where people exercise.

Chirag Sethi, the Vice-President of the Delhi Gym Association, expressed his condolences over the incident and acknowledged that it occurred due to a fault in the electrical wiring of the treadmill.

He emphasised the association's commitment to promoting safety measures at all gyms and fitness centres under their umbrella.

Saksham's father, Mahesh Pruthi, shared his grief and frustration over the tragic loss of his son. He revealed that several gym-goers had previously complained about electrical issues in the gym, but the management failed to address the problem.

"There were no instructions whether to use the machine or not, neither its plug was removed. It is a clear case of sheer negligence due to which I have lost my son. He also received some burn injuries. He was going to this gym for last three to four months," Mahesh said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the electrical fault and any potential negligence on the part of the gym management.

With agency inputs.