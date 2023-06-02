Over 500 doctors turn up for 20 jobs, photo of Delhi’s GTB hospital goes viral

Reacting to the viral photo, users on social media called MBBS the new BTech in the country.

Over 500 doctors gathered at Delhi’s GTB Hospital to apply for 20 vacancies, said a viral post on Twitter shared by a doctor named Dhruv Chauhan. In the picture the crowd could be seen with backpacks and documents gathered inside the hospital building. Sharing the image, the user quipped, “MBBS is the new BTech.”

"Twenty posts, more than 500 candidates; MBBS is the new BTech. Yes, this is the condition when you try to get a job after passing MBBS. In picture is Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non academic JR (Non-Academic Junior Residency)," Dr Dhruv Chauhan wrote sharing the now viral picture.

The tweet has received nearly 2 lakh views and it has grabbed the attention of several fellow doctors who shared their opinion on the matter.

Some users pointed out that India has a serious problem with demand and supply of doctors as the country is in need of more doctors, yet there are fewer jobs for them.

"Yes, what Indians still don't understand is that it's a demand-supply problem currently in India. There are too many doctors for too few jobs in the cities, and as a result, they can't demand a high salary like their counterparts in the IT sector. There are no campus placements," commented a user.

However, several other users gave different reasons behind the large number of applicants gathering at the hospital.

One user said that since the salaries offered to junior resident doctors in Delhi is among the highest in the country, the candidates had flocked to the hospital.

"It's very common in Delhi as the Junior Resident salary is highest in Delhi as compared to other parts of the country. Some doctors even pay bribes to get those jobs," the user wrote.

Another user mentioned that due to the high quality and demand of the given opportunity, the doctors applied in large numbers.

The user named Ketan Rampal wrote, "Sir, I personally believe this job scenario is in Delhi. Reason is because of good pay and the opportunity to learn. Rest of India there are still places where even MBBS doctors haven’t reached. It’s the inequitable distribution of doctors that is worrisome."

“See it’s more about the timing too like if these interviews were held in say Oct or feb then not even 18 candidates would show up for 20 vacancies. Everyone is done with exams and even the people who will take up a seat after this counselling also want to work for 2/3 months,” the user remarked.

Another doctor added to the above mentioned reason and said most of the candidates applied to get a temporary source of income while they prepare for the exams.