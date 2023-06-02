English
Over 500 doctors turn up for 20 jobs, photo of Delhi’s GTB hospital goes viral

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 9:04:39 PM IST (Published)

Reacting to the viral photo, users on social media called MBBS the new BTech in the country.

Over 500 doctors gathered at Delhi’s GTB Hospital to apply for 20 vacancies, said a viral post on Twitter shared by a doctor named Dhruv Chauhan. In the picture the crowd could be seen with backpacks and documents gathered inside the hospital building. Sharing the image, the user quipped, “MBBS is the new BTech.”

"Twenty posts, more than 500 candidates; MBBS is the new BTech. Yes, this is the condition when you try to get a job after passing MBBS. In picture is Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non academic JR (Non-Academic Junior Residency)," Dr Dhruv Chauhan wrote sharing the now viral picture.


The tweet has received nearly 2 lakh views and it has grabbed the attention of several fellow doctors who shared their opinion on the matter.

X