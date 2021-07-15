Delhi govt unveils fellowship programme for young professionals; here’s how to apply

The Delhi government has announced the Chief Minister’s Urban Leaders Fellowship (CMULF) programme for young professionals.

Professionals under 35 years from across India can now work with the Delhi government if they are keen on public service. They can be part of a team that resolves urban challenges and "makes change happen," said the government on its website.

These individuals will directly work under different ministers for at least two years.

There will be 17 positions for fellows and six for associate fellows. While fellows will get Rs 125,000 per month, associate fellows will make Rs 75,000 per month.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the programme allows the most talented youth in India to join the journey of transforming Delhi into a modern world-class city.

Kejriwal added that Delhi has received global acclaim for its policies such as the transformation of government schools; home delivery of government services; and high- quality primary healthcare at mohalla clinics, among others.

The eligibility criteria for fellows is either a PhD with one year full-time work experience or a post-graduate degree (including MBBS and LLB) with minimum of 60 percent (or equivalent CPGA) with minimum of three years full-time work experience; or professionals such as chartered accountants, architects, company secretaries, etc. with three-year work experience post-registration. Applicants for associate fellows with similar qualifications as mentioned above (minus PhD) need a minimum of one year of work experience to apply.

The online application has to be submitted by August 9. A shortlist will be released on August 20 and selected candidates will be called for an interview in the last week of August.

The final list will be announced in the first week of September. The next batch of fellowship begins in October 2021.

The fellowship programme is being managed by the Administrative Reforms Department and Government of NCT of Delhi in close collaboration with the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) and participating line departments of Government of NCT of Delhi.