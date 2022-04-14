Delhi govt to issue guidelines for schools, says Manish Sisodia amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. His comments came amid reports of some school students testing positive for COVID-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic, but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID-19. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia told reporters. "I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their children are testing positive. The Education Department will issue guidelines to schools in this regard tomorrow," he added.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 percent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 percent, according to data shared by the city's Health Department.

