Delhi government notifies new rates of auto and taxi fares — Check revised rates here

The Delhi government on Wednesday, 11 January, announced revised rates for auto-taxi fares to provide respite to auto and taxi owners amid growing inflation. As per details, the auto meter will now be down from Rs 30 instead of Rs 25 and after that, the fare per kilometre will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5.

CNG के लगातार बढ़ते दामों को देखते हुए ऑटो व टैक्सी चालकों के अनुरोध पर दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा किराया संशोधन के लिए गठित कमिटी के अनुमोदन को लागू करते हुए आज से दिल्ली में संशोधित टैक्सी और ऑटो किराया नोटिफ़ाई कर दिया गया है। इससे ऑटो और टैक्सी चालकों को राहत मिलेगीl pic.twitter.com/erxwBfn1W0 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) January 11, 2023

Additionally, as per the new notification, passengers will now have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of Rs 40.

Previously, this fee was Rs 14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has also been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km.

