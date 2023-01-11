Delhi government notifies new rates of auto and taxi fares — Check revised rates here

English
india News

By Anand Singha  Jan 11, 2023 4:58:24 PM IST (Published)

As per details, the auto meter will now be down from Rs 30 instead of Rs 25 and after that, the fare per kilometre will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5.

The Delhi government on Wednesday, 11 January, announced revised rates for auto-taxi fares to provide respite to auto and taxi owners amid growing inflation. As per details, the auto meter will now be down from Rs 30 instead of Rs 25 and after that, the fare per kilometre will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5.

Additionally, as per the new notification, passengers will now have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of Rs 40.
Previously, this fee was Rs 14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has also been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km.
Also read: Arunachal cabinet nod for action plan to unlock hydropower potential
X