Delhi govt declares holiday for schools, offices from Sept 8-10 due to G20

Holidays declared in Delhi from 8-10 September as the capital city is hosting delegates from different countries for the G20 summit.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 9:23:57 PM IST (Published)

The government of Delhi has declared holidays from September 8 to September 10 taking into account the G20 summit. New Delhi will host delegates from different countries for the G20 summit on September 9 and September 10.

All the Delhi government offices, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices and schools to remain closed from September 8 to September 10, 2023. The delegates of different countries would arrive in the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi for the G20 summit.
Traffic restrictions are also likely to be put in various parts of Delhi for all the three days.
ALSO READ: Presidential suites to cost upto Rs 20 lakh during the G20 Summit in Delhi, hotel rates up 50-60%
