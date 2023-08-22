Delhi govt declares holiday for schools, offices from Sept 8-10 due to G20

The government of Delhi has declared holidays from September 8 to September 10 taking into account the G20 summit. New Delhi will host delegates from different countries for the G20 summit on September 9 and September 10.

All the Delhi government offices, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices and schools to remain closed from September 8 to September 10, 2023. The delegates of different countries would arrive in the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi for the G20 summit

Traffic restrictions are also likely to be put in various parts of Delhi for all the three days.