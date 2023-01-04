English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Delhi govt approves appointment of Retired Justice Rajeev Shrivastava as new DERC chairman

Delhi govt approves appointment of Retired Justice Rajeev Shrivastava as new DERC chairman

Delhi govt approves appointment of Retired Justice Rajeev Shrivastava as new DERC chairman
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 4, 2023 5:40:45 PM IST (Published)

Justice (retd) Shrivastava succeeds Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain, who has just recently retired from his position as DERC chairman.

Retired High Court judge Rajeev Shrivastva on Wednesday was appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read


Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his best wishes to Justice (retired) Shrivastava for a successful tenure as the DERC chairman, in a tweet.
"Delhi govt approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure," he tweeted.
Justice (retd) Shrivastava succeeds Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain, who has just recently retired from his position as DERC chairman.
Also read: Retired BPCL head Arun Kumar Singh appointed ONGC chairman for 3 years
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ChairmanDelhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)

Previous Article

SUVs market share in India to grow up to 50% in 2023, says Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg

Next Article

AAP appoints Isudan Gadhvi as Gujarat unit chief, Gopal Italia party's national joint secretary

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X