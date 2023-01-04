Delhi govt approves appointment of Retired Justice Rajeev Shrivastava as new DERC chairman

Justice (retd) Shrivastava succeeds Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain, who has just recently retired from his position as DERC chairman.

Retired High Court judge Rajeev Shrivastva on Wednesday was appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his best wishes to Justice (retired) Shrivastava for a successful tenure as the DERC chairman, in a tweet.

"Delhi govt approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure," he tweeted.

Delhi govt approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure.

