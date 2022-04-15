Ahead of the strike called by auto rickshaw and taxi unions next week to demand subsidy on CNG , Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner. In a tweet, Gahlot said that the Arvind Kejriwal government understands the concerns of the auto rickshaw and taxi unions in the city.

"Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. @ArvindKejriwal govt. understands their concerns. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time-bound manner," he said.

With a fresh hike of Rs 2.5 in the price of CNG, members of auto rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers' associations on Thursday warned authorities that they would go on a strike from April 18 to press for their demand of subsidy on the fuel.

The price of CNG hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi on Thursday. Currently, CNG costs Rs 71.61 per kg in the national capital.

On April 11, hundreds of auto rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat demanding subsidy on CNG prices. The protest was held under the aegis of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh. Bus operators too have announced to join the strike by auto and taxi unions in the city.

"We are also hit by the impact of Covid in the past two years and now the shooting CNG prices. Our members will also join the strike on April 18 and the private buses will not ply on that day," said Shyamlal Gola, general secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch.

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni said, "The price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg."

The auto rickshaw and taxi association of Delhi had written a letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal on April 6 demanding that they be provided with a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG.