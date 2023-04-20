Delhi Government to implement faceless land registration system by August this year

The Central government's flagship program for digitising the land record system, NGDRS was initiated as a pilot project in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

The Delhi government's revenue department is set to adopt the faceless National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) by August this year to streamline the process of obtaining documents related to land deeds, lease rent agreements, and other legal documents from the Revenue Department.

According to officials, the new system will simplify the process of uploading necessary documents for the registration of sale deeds, power of attorney, and wills from the comfort of one's home, making payments and taking appointments at sub-registrar offices online. This move is aimed at reducing the rush at sub-registrar offices while making the process more efficient and accessible, news agency PTI reported.

Lt-Governor VK Saxena recently directed the adoption of NGDRS during a review of the functioning of sub-registrar offices. A pilot project for the new system will be launched in the coming weeks, with full implementation expected by August. The current methods of land registration and even transaction will significantly change under the NGDRS system.

The Central government's flagship program for digitising the land record system, NGDRS was initiated as a pilot project in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. It has since been implemented in many other states across the country.

Despite its intended use for sub-registrars and officials from Revenue Departments, other citizens can use the system for land registration purposes. Currently, many states still conduct land registration processes with private vendors and partners, but the government has urged the states to set up local servers to improve Internet speed and ensure better upkeep of digital data for more effective tracking of land records.

Official statistics show that the government has integrated several tehsils and sub-registrar offices with land records. The NGDRS system is specifically designed to make the registration process more efficient and accessible, as well as provide a more secure system for storing land records. By making the process digital, people will be able to perform all processes, including sales or transfer of land, digitally.