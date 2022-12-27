Delhi withdraws order on deploying govt school teachers on airport Covid duty

Walking back its announcement from yesterday, the authority will now deploy civil defence staff if needed, ANI reports.
The District Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday withdrew its order of deploying teachers from Delhi government schools at the Delhi airport to ensure COVID-19 procedures are being followed.
Officials had on Monday announced that over 80 school teachers would be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport during the upcoming winter vacation. They were to be on duty from December 31 to January 15, according to the earlier order.
The earlier order was issued by the District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority.
Government schools will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to review their COVID preparedness. States and union territories across the nation are conducting mock drills on Tuesday as cases of COVID-19 rise again. These exercises are aimed at testing the operational readiness of India's healthcare system.
First Published: IST
