Delhi Government issues advisory for schools amid heatwave alert, check details here

On Wednesday, Delhi's maximum temperature reached 36.7 degrees Celsius, which is slightly higher than average for this time of year.
As the national capital braces for a prolonged dry spell that could push temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius, the Delhi Government has issued guidelines for schools to ensure the safety of students during the ongoing summers.
According to a circular issued by the government, all schools recognised under the Directorate of Education in Delhi have been asked to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.
The circular stated that the rise in temperature in the NCR region has led to an increased instance of heat-related illnesses among citizens, which could be detrimental to the health of children and adolescents studying in schools. Therefore, schools have been directed to sensitise students to cover their heads during direct exposure to sunlight and to ensure the availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes, as the circular mentioned.
The Delhi Government has also asked schools to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness.
On Tuesday, the city saw its hottest temperature of the summer thus far—36.8 degrees Celsius.
The capital city could be facing a prolonged dry spell and in some parts of Delhi temperature may reach 40 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The circular has been issued in view of the fact that Delhi saw its second-warmest April on record in 2022, with a monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. Delhi experienced the most heatwave days in April since 2010 with nine in the city, including four in the first ten days.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
