Delhi government has raked in Rs 8,900 cr through liquor licences

The Delhi government has raked in Rs 8,900 crore through auctions for licences issued under the new liquor policy. CNBC-TV18 learned from sources that it has issued licences for 400 liquor vends and aims to issue licences to another 450 vends over the next two days.

According to government sources, Delhi government has already issued licences to around 400 private players for operating liquor vends in the city, which will open from 17th of November.

Delhi government had received 430 applications, of which 30 applicants could not qualify. The remaining 400 applicants who qualified have been given the licences. Through this, the Delhi government garnered around Rs 8,900 crore.

Another 450 liquor vends are to be given to private players, to whom Delhi government aims to issue licences by November 17. However, that seems to be a tall task. Notwithstanding that, senior government officials said that the state government is processing applications within 24 hours, aiming to bid out these 450 liquor vends to private players by the end of November.

While the end result of this exercise is awaited, it is worth noting that under the new excise policy, the new liquor vends which will be now totally revamped, will open from 17th of November.