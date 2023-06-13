Delhi government grants in-principle approval for food truck policy

As per the official statement, the primary objective of the Delhi Food Truck Plan is to establish Delhi as the "Food Truck Capital." PWD Minister Atishi said that the policy will not only generate employment opportunities but also contribute to the city's economy during nighttime.

Delhi will soon have food trucks just like those of New York, Australia, and Hong Kong with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granting in-principle approval to develop food truck policy.

As part of the initial phase, the policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 locations across the city. Upon successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, extending the reach of this unique culinary experience across neighbourhoods, according to an official statement.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the introduction of the 'Food Truck Policy'. As per the tweet, the policy has been approved during a meeting today. "This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy," the tweet further read.

"The plan includes the establishment of food courts in different areas of Delhi, where multiple food trucks can operate collectively. Additionally, dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of Delhi's residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects during nighttime," she added.

She further said that CM Kejriwal given his in-principle approval to the Food Truck Policy, ensuring that visitors to the capital can now indulge in the delights offered by these mobile eateries.

"Food trucks have gained immense popularity in major cities and tourist destinations worldwide, such as New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Following this global trend, the Kejriwal government aims to promote food culture in Delhi, enabling residents to experience the culinary diversity of various Indian cities, much like their international counterparts," she further said.

"The Delhi government intends to support small businesses through this policy, while simultaneously generating employment opportunities and boosting the nighttime economy of the city. Delhiites will soon have the convenience of relishing delectable cuisines at any time, fostering the growth of the food truck culture in the capital," it said.

"The Food Truck Policy prioritises the maintenance and upkeep of these food hubs, with the responsibility for their operation and maintenance entrusted to a designated agency. This agency will ensure the cleanliness and proper organisation of the food hubs and also ensure that all food trucks operate exclusively within the government-designated food hubs," the statement added.