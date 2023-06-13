Delhi government grants in-principle approval for food truck policy

3 Min(s) Read
As per the official statement, the primary objective of the Delhi Food Truck Plan is to establish Delhi as the "Food Truck Capital." PWD Minister Atishi said that the policy will not only generate employment opportunities but also contribute to the city's economy during nighttime.
Delhi will soon have food trucks just like those of New York, Australia, and Hong Kong with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granting in-principle approval to develop food truck policy.
As part of the initial phase, the policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 locations across the city. Upon successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, extending the reach of this unique culinary experience across neighbourhoods, according to an official statement.
Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the introduction of the 'Food Truck Policy'. As per the tweet, the policy has been approved during a meeting today. "This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy," the tweet further read.