Delhi government grants in-principle approval for food truck policy

As per the official statement, the primary objective of the Delhi Food Truck Plan is to establish Delhi as the "Food Truck Capital." PWD Minister Atishi said that the policy will not only generate employment opportunities but also contribute to the city's economy during nighttime.

Delhi will soon have food trucks just like those of New York, Australia, and Hong Kong with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granting in-principle approval to develop food truck policy.

As part of the initial phase, the policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 locations across the city. Upon successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, extending the reach of this unique culinary experience across neighbourhoods, according to an official statement.