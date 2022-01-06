Delhi government cancels leaves of staff amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government has cancelled the leave of all staff and directed them not to leave the station, citing the "grimness" of the situation due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city and the need for enough manpower. The national capital on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 percent, according to the health department bulletin on Wednesday.

It is anticipated that the containment of the pandemic will involve a huge mobilisation of human resources at various levels in the city government, stated a Delhi government memorandum on Wednesday. "The competent authority directs to cancel all leave granted, except medical leave, to all officers/officials/staff in all the departments, offices of Delhi government until further order," it said.

No leave, except for medical reasons, shall be granted to the officers, officials and staff of different departments of the GNCT of Delhi nor shall they be allowed to leave the station, it further directed. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, after its meeting on Tuesday, observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases (including the cases of Omicron variant) have been rapidly increasing over the last few days and the positivity rate has now crossed six percent.

The Authority in its order mentioned the "grimness of the situation" and further steps to be taken for containment of the spread of the virus, including work from home direction for all Delhi government employees barring these associated with essential services. The DDMA has identified essential and emergency services including health, sanitation, police, fire services among others which will continue to function during the night and weekend curfews.

The 10665 fresh cases reported on Wednesday are the highest since May 12, when 13,287 people were diagnosed with the disease in Delhi. The number of active cases has increased to 23,307 from 14,889 on Tuesday. A total of 2,239 patients were discharged in a day, the health bulletin said. With the 10,665 fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally climbed to 14,74,366. Of this, over 14.25 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

For live updates on Coronavirus, click here.