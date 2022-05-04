Delhi government announces free bus passes for construction workers

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Arvind Kejriwal -led government has decided to provide free bus passes to construction workers for their daily commute.

Sisodia distributed free passes to some construction workers at a function held at the Delhi Secretariat. "10 lakh workers have been registered in Delhi. In the last one year, the Kejriwal government distributed Rs 600 crore among the 10 lakh registered workers (under various welfare schemes), which is the highest amount distributed among workers in the entire country," he said.

Sisodia asked the workers to spend the money they would save due to bus passes being made free on their family and not waste it on anything else. Construction workers include masons, painters, welders, carpenters, crane operators, among others.

Sisodia interacted with some of the beneficiaries who told him that they used to spend hundreds of rupees per month on travelling to their work places.

In mid-April, the Delhi government had announced inclusion of electric cycles , both personal and heavy-duty cargo e-cycles, in its electric vehicle subsidy policy. As per the policy, the Delhi government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city and a subsidy of Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy-duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses. With this, Delhi became the first state to announce subsidies for e-cycles.