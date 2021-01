The Delhi government on Wednesday said that all schools in Delhi can call students of Class 10 and 12 from January 18 for pre-board preparation and practical work.

“In order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation & practical work, the Govt and Govt aided/unaided schools may call students of Class 10 and 12 only to school from 18th January. The child should be called to school only with the consent of parents,” a government circular said.

The government also said that the records of children coming to school should not be used for attendance purpose as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents.

The board exams for class 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared around July 15.