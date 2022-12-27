English
india News

Delhi government allows post mortem in hospitals at night

By Anand Singha  Dec 27, 2022 9:56:25 PM IST (Published)

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, has ordered the health department to begin making provisions for post-mortem procedures in hospitals with suitable facilities even at night. As a result, Delhi hospitals will now be allowed to do postmortems around-the-clock.

The Delhi Government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Tuesday that it has enabled a historic reform in the nation's capital by allowing postmortem examinations of deceased corpses even after sunset in the state.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, has ordered the health department to begin making provisions for post-mortem procedures in hospitals with suitable facilities even at night. As a result, Delhi hospitals will now be allowed to do postmortems around-the-clock.
"This will not only change the situation for the relatives of the deceased who often have to wait a long time to receive the dead body but will also encourage organ donation and transplantation," he said in a statement.
Also read: IIT Roorkee, AIIMS Delhi develop 'SwasthGarbh' mobile app for pregnant women
"However, in the case of deaths where there is suspicion of murder, suicide, rape, or foul play, a provision has been made to examine the dead bodies only during the day,” he added.
Sisodia has instructed the medical administrators of the relevant hospitals to provide the forensic department with the necessary resources by the end of March so that postmortems may be performed at night as well. In circumstances involving organ donation, he has directed them to perform postmortems on priority basis.
Additionally, for the purpose of dispelling any uncertainties, the post-mortem will be captured on video. A provision has been created, nonetheless, to do the post-mortem during the day in situations of murder, suicide, and suspicious circumstances.
Seven government-run hospitals in Delhi, including Loknayak, GTB, and DDU, as well as four hospitals run by the federal government, including AIIMS and Hindu Rao Hospital of the Municipal Corporation, currently perform post-mortem examinations.
Also read: The Medicine Box | How are hospitals dealing with spurious drugs?
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
