The accused, Sahil was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. The police said that the deceased girl was planning to attend the birthday of her friend's son when the accused intercepted her, stabbed her multiple times and mauled her with a stone

Delhi police have arrested a boy named Sahil for the gruesome murder of a teenage girl in Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night. A video of the incident has sent shockwaves across the country.

The 16-year-old girl, identified as Sakshi, was brutally stabbed multiple times to death and her head was smashed with a concrete slab by Sahil, reported News18. The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV.

The footage shows the girl walking down the street before she was killed by a boy. The footage also showed that the incident had taken place on a busy street and that onlookers passed by without stopping to help the victim. When the police arrived at the crime scene, they found the girl’s body in a pool of blood on the street.

According to the news agency ANI, the girl was stabbed by her boyfriend, identified as 20-year-old Sahil. Sakshi and Sahil were in a relationship, but things took a turn for the worse after the couple had a quarrel.

Delhi Police said that the deceased girl was planning to attend the birthday of her friend's son when the accused intercepted her, stabbed her multiple times and mauled her with a stone. The cops have also registered an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Police arrested the boy Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi, said Sahil used to work as a mechanic for AC and refrigerators.

The parents of the girl has demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

"My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned to pieces. We demand stringent punishment for the accused," the father of the girl said, according to ANI.

The mother was quoted as saying by the agency that they never saw Sahil.

"We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused," Nalwa said.

"We will collect all the best possible evidence to ensure the accused gets the strictest punishment," assured Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak.

Condemning the incident, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said even an uneducated person can never be so cruel that he ends up killing someone like this. "There were several people at the spot when the incident took place but no one took any action. The judiciary should take this matter to a fast-track court and announce the verdict as early as possible."

Earlier this year, the national capital was rocked by a similar incident.

In January, A 21-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by her friend in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area.

But, the girl survived that incident after she was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. She had received three injuries in the gruesome incident.

The accused was later identified as Sukhvinder Singh and a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Adarsh Nagar police station.