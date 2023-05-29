The accused, Sahil was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. The police said that the deceased girl was planning to attend the birthday of her friend's son when the accused intercepted her, stabbed her multiple times and mauled her with a stone

Delhi police have arrested a boy named Sahil for the gruesome murder of a teenage girl in Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night. A video of the incident has sent shockwaves across the country.

The 16-year-old girl, identified as Sakshi, was brutally stabbed multiple times to death and her head was smashed with a concrete slab by Sahil, reported News18. The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV.

The footage shows the girl walking down the street before she was killed by a boy. The footage also showed that the incident had taken place on a busy street and that onlookers passed by without stopping to help the victim. When the police arrived at the crime scene, they found the girl’s body in a pool of blood on the street.