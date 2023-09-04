CNBC TV18
Delhi gears up for G20: Key focus on WTO reform, food security, and poverty eradication

As the world's attention converges on Delhi, where leaders of the most influential economies will convene for the G-20 Leaders Summit, the global stage is set for significant deliberations and decisions. Mohan Kumar, Dean, OP Jindal Global University discuss the key issues that will dominate the summit's agenda, ranging from the imperative reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to addressing critical concerns such as food security and poverty eradication.

Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Sept 4, 2023 7:02:08 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Delhi is set to transform into a global fortress as leaders from the world's largest economies gather for the G20 Leaders Summit. Amidst the grandeur and diplomatic fervor, one can anticipate significant discussions and deliberations on a spectrum of critical issues that demand immediate attention.

In a recent interview with CNBC-Tv18, Mohan Kumar, the Dean of OP Jindal Global University, highlighted the paramount importance of reviving the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Kumar pointed out that the WTO is currently in a state of inertia, with its three primary functions - negotiation, trade monitoring, and dispute settlement - faltering. As a result, the leaders are expected to emphasise the urgent need for reform within the WTO in their final declaration.
Read Here | G20 summit offers opportunity to showcase India's heritage, tourism potential, says Harsh Vardhan Shringla
The second major trade-related issue that is likely to take center stage at the summit revolves around the movement of food grains. Kumar alluded to the recent food grain agreement struck between Ukraine and Russia, emphasising the critical role of food security.
Ensuring the unimpeded flow of food grains from major producers like Russia and Ukraine to destination points in lower-income countries, spanning South Asia and Africa, is imperative to address global food security concerns effectively.
A third critical issue likely to be addressed at the summit is the sobering reality that the world is falling behind in achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number one - the eradication of poverty by 2030. This pressing concern will be underscored by the impending release of the World Sustainable Development Report at the United Nations in New York.
Poverty eradication is intricately linked to international trade and investment, and the G20 leaders are expected to acknowledge the urgency of concerted efforts to uplift people from poverty by facilitating trade and encouraging investment.
Watch the video for more.
Follow our live blog for more G20 updates
Tags

DelhiG20g20 summit

