Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in the Gandhi Nagar area of New Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday. As many as 21 fire tenders are at the spot and operations to douse the fire are underway. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or injuries in the blaze.

Fire Officer Rajendra told news agency ANI, "Fire broke out at a plywood shop. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A fire call was received at 4:07 am. A total of 21 fire tenders are at the spot."

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a plyboard shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QSGSB0V1Uk — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Amandeep, the owner of the shop, said, "I received a phone call from my brother 15 minutes after the fire broke out. I was asleep. The fire started somewhere in the shop's rear. We asked the police for help and firefighters soon arrived to douse the blaze."

He added that at least ten distress calls were made to the fire services department. "But we did not get any response," he added.