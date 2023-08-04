Revamped roads to beautification drive: How Delhi is gearing up for G20 Summit

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan. The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up an exclusive control room and quick response team to accelerate road development projects ahead of the summit.

As per the plan, 22 stretches of roads under the PWD are being revamped. The roads will be used by foreign delegates, ministers and political leaders for their travel during the summit, according to an Indian Express report.

The PWD has set a deadline to finish all the road-related work by August 10. Other tasks include painting road markings, installing reflectors on the median, proper signage, lighting, regular mechanical sweeping by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) functional drains, and clearing the stretches free of any debris or garbage.

The MCD has ordered to capture and sterilise all the stray dogs from around 50 areas in Delhi particularly those with luxury hotels like Hyatt Regency, ITC Sheraton, Lodhi Hotel, and Taj Vivanta, where the delegates will be staying. The dogs will be relocated to the city's other areas like Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas Village, and Greater Kailash.

Stray dogs will also be removed from tourist spots like Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin, Purana Qila, ISKCON Temple, Akshardham Mandir, Red Fort, Ghalib ki Haveli and Jama Masjid.

MCD will carry out the operation in collaboration with NGOs and private veterinary doctors. The civic body plans to keep the dog temporarily at the animal birth control (ABC) centres till the end of the G20 Summit.

The civic body has also undertaken beautification work on priority. Beautification of the Mahipalpur roundabout, Shaheedi Park at ITO, development work at the PVR Anupam market, G20 Park at M block Greater Kailash II are being carried out by MCD, according to a Times of India report. The MCD has also directed all zones to start wall paintings in the areas where it’s required.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is in talks with concerned authorities to relocate the grounded aircraft from the Delhi airport to other nearby airports, according to reports. The move comes as part of an effort to make parking space for the special aircraft of heads of state of the G20 countries who will be arriving to attend the summit in Delhi.

According to an ANI report, approximately 70-80 aircraft belonging to GoFirst, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, and other private jets are parked at the Delhi airport due to various reasons.