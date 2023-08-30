Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi Police bans hot air balloons, paragliders till Sept 12

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police issued an order on Tuesday to ban flying of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" from August 29 till September 12. Sub-conventional aerial platforms include para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters and para-jumping from aircraft.

Delhi is all set to host the G20 Leaders Summit between September 9 and 10, prompting authorities to amp up security arrangements in the national capital

The Delhi Police order read, "I Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 144 of the CRPC, 1973 hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the G20 Summit 2023 in the National Capital of Delhi and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the IPC."

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional arial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang- gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," the order read.

Last week, the Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory, saying that the national capital will be divided into three different zones with different kind of restrictions. The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. However, "bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District," police said.