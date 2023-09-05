What's Delhi G20 Summit about? Agenda, bilateral meets and key initiatives under India's presidency | Details

From climate change to clean energy transition to the Russia-Ukraine war, world leaders are all set to discuss a host of issues during the 18th G20 (Group of 20) Summit in Delhi this week. The mega event will take place on September 9 and 10 at 'Bharat Mandapam', the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

US President Joe Biden, Australian President Anthony Albanese, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are likely to attend the G20 Summit. Several other leaders are likely to participate

India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi in its capacity as the current president of G20. As preparations for the summit are underway, here's a look at the agenda of the G20 meet, what leaders would talk about during the meet and what initiatives India took under its G20 presidency.

What is the agenda of G20?

Several issues including climate change, sustainable energy, international debt forgiveness and taxing multinational corporations are likely to come up during this year's G20 meeting. According to reports, India may try to break an impasse over a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

This time, the G20 leaders have centred discussions around more loans to developing nations from multilateral institutions, reforming international debt architecture, regulations on cryptocurrency and the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on food and energy security.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Albanese emphasised Australia's commitment to India Pacific to enhance "growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace." Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to lead criticism of Russia over the Ukraine war.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeo is likely to highlight North Korea's ever-escalating missile provocations and nuclear threats in front of global leaders, NDTV reported.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu might focus on promoting foreign investment in the country and mobilising global capital for infrastructural development.

Other areas of discussion may include:

> Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals

> Green Development, Climate Finance and LiFE (Low-carbon Technologies for Fighting Epidemics)

> Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure

> Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth

> Women-led development

> Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century

Bilateral meetings

There might also be some bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Earlier this month, the White House said US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 . "President Joseph R Biden, Jr will travel to New Delhi, India, from September 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit," the White House statement read.

It said Biden will speak with world leaders about tackling climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and getting global organisations such as the World Bank to do more to fight poverty. It added that Biden and G20 partners will also discuss clean energy transition and combating climate change increasing the capacity of the multilateral development bank.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi to discuss a range of issues.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also try to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi, PTI reported.

G20 declaration

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Challenges for India

The biggest challenge would be to arrive at a consensus and issue a joint communique, amid rivalry between India and China, and division between the West and developing nations on the Ukraine war.

Besides, climate change goals have also divided developed and developing countries. The differences were prominent in the July meetings of the group. Officials said the positions are not likely to change at the summit.

New initiatives under India's G20 presidency

Here's an overview of new initiatives undertaken during India’s G20 presidency to address Global Challenges:

> StartUp 20: First-of-its-kind engagement Group under G20 Voice of the global startup ecosystem.

> Disaster Risk Reduction: A new Working group to encourage research and knowledge sharing on disaster risk reduction

> Maharishi (Millets and other ancient grains international research initiative): A global research and awareness initiative for millets and other ancient grains

> G20 conference on cyber security: An initiative for coordinated action to make the digital world safer for all

> Chief Scientific Advisers' Roundtable: An effective platform to discuss and achieve solutions for issues related to scientific research, technology development and deployment.

> LiFe Principles at G20: Enabling policy environment for integrating climate and developing goals through responsible consumption

New Focus Areas in G20

> Women-led development

> Counter narcotics: For the first time, G20 leaders discussed the topic and called for inclusive and strong international cooperation.

> Traditional medicines: First ever global summit for traditional medicines was held in Gujarat

What is G20

The group of G20 countries comprises 19 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

According to the G20 website, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

The G20 members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.