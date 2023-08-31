Delhi G20 Summit: Here's the list of hospitals and medical facilities put on high alert

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday that five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on "high alert" in view of the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

"In light of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has placed five major government hospitals and three private hospitals on high alert to ensure the healthcare arrangements are in place," the minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

Here's the list of eight medical facilities which have been put in high alert. The list also mentions the number of rooms or beds reserved for addressing any situation that may arise during the G20 Summit.

Five government hospitals

1. Lok Nayak Hospital has reserved 20 rooms

2. GB Pant Hospital has reserved 10 rooms

3. GTB Hospital has reserved 20 beds

4. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital has reserved 65 beds.

5. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital has reserved 40 beds

Three private facilities:

1. Primus Hospital Chanakyapuri

2. Max Hospital Saket

3. Manipal Hospital Dwarka

Bharadwaj said the three private hospitals were selected based on their proximity to hotels where the foreign guests will be staying.

The minister, however, added that while this preparation is based on priority, all hospitals are also on alert in case any need arises.

The announcement was made after Bharadwaj convened a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to take stock of healthcare arrangements in view of the G20 Summit.

'80 teams of doctors and nursing staff'

According to news agency PTI, the Delhi health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels. Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts, officials said on Wednesday.

Bharadwaj said the city health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff as part of the arrangements made for foreign guests coming for the G20 Summit to stay in various hotels across Delhi.

Each hotel has been assigned three teams, each working in eight-hour shifts. These teams will remain dedicated to serving incoming guests round-the-clock, according to their respective time schedules, the report said.

"Additionally, five backup teams have been kept in reserve. If any difficulty arises or if any doctor or nursing staff is unavailable for any reason in any team, the doctors and nursing staff from these five backup teams will be deployed," he said.

Besides, 30 specialist anaesthetists have also been deployed to manage healthcare arrangements.

'106 ambulances ready'

A total of 106 ambulances have been kept ready with all advanced facilities. These ambulances will remain on high alert for 24 hours. "106 ambulances equipped with all emergency facilities are ready and will remain on high alert 24/7," Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

In case of any medical emergency, these ambulances will promptly transport the patient to the hospital up on receiving the information. Bharadwaj said all necessary life-saving facilities are available in these ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies)