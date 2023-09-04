Delhi G20: Schools, banks and offices not to be shut in Daryaganj

No schools, offices, shops, commercial establishment and banks will be shut in Daryaganj area of Delhi during the G20 Summit this week. Daryaganj police station withdrew its order that called for closure of all offices, shops, cinema hall vehicle parking and DTC Depot from September 7 to September 10.

In a fresh order on Monday by Daryaganj Station House Officer said, "An order regarding closing all govt/private offices, shops, commercial establishment, cinema halls vehicle parking, banks and schools for 07/09/2023 from 10:00 pm to 10/09/2023 at 10:00 pm was circulated by the undersigned on 03/09/2023 has been withdrawn on administrative grounds and it may be treated as cancelled."

As per the Delhi Police, all private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

Special arrangements have been made across the national capital in the wake of the G20 Summit. Some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS route or venue will remain closed from September 8 to 10. Not just this, the Delhi Police has suggested a few routes to reach the railway, airport and other key areas in the national capital.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.