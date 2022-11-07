By CNBCTV18.com

Under this scheme, residents of Delhi get a 100 percent subsidy for consuming less than 200 units of electricity.

The Delhi government has extended the deadline to apply for the free power subsidy to November 15. Earlier, the last date to submit the applications was set for October 31. As per reports, over 34 lakh of about 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date. In a statement, the Delhi government said the subsidy will be provided to only those consumers who apply for a concession.

As per the scheme, consumers will get the full power subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month, others who consume up to 400 units receive a 50 percent subsidy. Here is how to apply for the subsidy via different modes.

How to register via missed call

Consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to get a link to opt for a subsidy via SMS.

In the next step, click on the link and it will redirect to a WhatsApp page. Enter the CA number, available in the electricity form.

A pre-filled subsidy application form will be sent. Confirm the details by selecting the 'YES' option and the application will be submitted.

An acknowledgement message will be sent to your number through WhatsApp.

How to apply via WhatsApp

Customers can also register for the subsidy via WhatsApp.

In the first step send 'Hi' to WhatsApp number 7011311111.

Then enter the 11-digit CA number.

A pre-filled application form will be sent.

Confirm the details by selecting the 'YES' option and the application will be submitted.

How to apply by scanning the QR code provided on the electricity bill

Delhi residents can apply for a subsidy by scanning the QR code provided with the pre-filled subsidy application with the previous month's electricity bill

Scan the code, and you will be redirected to their WhatsApp.

A pre-filled subsidy application form will be sent.

Confirm the details by selecting 'YES' to opt for the power subsidy and your application will be submitted.

How to apply offline

The consumers can fill up the consent form attached to their electricity bill and submit it at the nearest billing centre or customer care centre of the electricity board to avail to apply for the free subsidy.

The address of the designated or nearest centre is provided in the electricity bill.