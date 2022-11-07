Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Delhi free electricity subsidy: Last date to apply extended till November 15. Here is how to apply

    Delhi free electricity subsidy: Last date to apply extended till November 15. Here is how to apply

    Delhi free electricity subsidy: Last date to apply extended till November 15. Here is how to apply
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Under this scheme, residents of Delhi get a 100 percent subsidy for consuming less than 200 units of electricity.

    The Delhi government has extended the deadline to apply for the free power subsidy to November 15. Earlier, the last date to submit the applications was set for October 31. As per reports, over 34 lakh of about 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date. In a statement, the Delhi government said the subsidy will be provided to only those consumers who apply for a concession.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    As per the scheme, consumers will get the full power subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month, others who consume up to 400 units receive a 50 percent subsidy. Here is how to apply for the subsidy via different modes.
    How to register via missed call
    Consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to get a link to opt for a subsidy via SMS.
    ALSO READ: Delhi pollution update: Schools to reopen on Nov 9, ban on construction work lifted
    In the next step, click on the link and it will redirect to a WhatsApp page. Enter the CA number, available in the electricity form.
    A pre-filled subsidy application form will be sent. Confirm the details by selecting the 'YES' option and the application will be submitted.
    An acknowledgement message will be sent to your number through WhatsApp.
    How to apply via WhatsApp
    Customers can also register for the subsidy via WhatsApp.
    In the first step send 'Hi' to WhatsApp number 7011311111.
    Then enter the 11-digit CA number.
    A pre-filled application form will be sent.
    Confirm the details by selecting the 'YES' option and the application will be submitted.
     
    How to apply by scanning the QR code provided on the electricity bill
    Delhi residents can apply for a subsidy by scanning the QR code provided with the pre-filled subsidy application with the previous month's electricity bill
    Scan the code, and you will be redirected to their WhatsApp.
    A pre-filled subsidy application form will be sent.
    Confirm the details by selecting 'YES' to opt for the power subsidy and your application will be submitted.
    ALSO READ: Supreme Court upholds 10% quota for economically weaker sections in 3:2 split verdict
    How to apply offline
    The consumers can fill up the consent form attached to their electricity bill and submit it at the nearest billing centre or customer care centre of the electricity board to avail to apply for the free subsidy.
    The address of the designated or nearest centre is provided in the electricity bill.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BSESDelhi electicityDelhi electricityDelhi government

    Previous Article

    Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation under EWS quota: What is it? Explained

    Next Article

    Supreme Court upholds 10% quota for economically weaker sections in 3:2 split verdict

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng