Fire erupts at slums near Delhi's Sultanpuri Road

Delhi fire: Robots were used to extinguish the fire, said AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer.

A fire erupted in slums near Sultanpuri Road in Delhi late Thursday.

AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi, said 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot. He added: "The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire."

No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire was doused at the slums and the cooling operation is underway, the Fire Department was quoted by ANI as saying.