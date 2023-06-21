CNBC TV18
Delhi extends permit validity for all taxis running on CNG, other clean fuels | Details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023

The move is expected to "help thousands of taxi drivers who will be able to ply their CNG vehicles for a total of 15 years now", Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The Delhi Transport Department extended the permit validity of all taxis plying on CNG or other clean fuels and possessing a contract carriage permit. The validity now has been extended from eight years to 15 years.

However, "this extension is subject to the fulfilment of all other prescribed conditions as stipulated in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, and Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules (DMVR), 1993", the Transport Department said.
"Adherence to these prescribed requirements will remain crucial for maintaining the extended permit validity," it said.
