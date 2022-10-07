Delhi excise policy: ED raids at least 20 locations in national capital, Punjab

By CNBCTV18.com

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided at least three dozen locations in Delhi, Punjab in connection with the national capital's liquor excise policy.

On Thursday, a special court sent businessman and AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair to two weeks' judicial custody in connection with the case. According to the prosecution, Nair entered into a criminal conspiracy with others as part of which the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022 was framed and implemented.

The motive was to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer and the policy resulted in a huge revenue loss to the government, the prosecution claimed. The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused public servants, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other named and unnamed persons under the relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

With inputs from PTI