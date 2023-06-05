English
Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court refuses Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea

Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court refuses Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea

Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court refuses Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 3:36:40 PM IST (Updated)

Citing he is the sole caretaker of his ailing wife, Manish Sisodia had sought release for six weeks from the high court. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has granted Sisodia temporary relief by permitting him to meet his ailing wife in custody for one day at her convenience.

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam.

Citing he is the sole caretaker of his ailing wife, Sisodia had sought release temporarily for six weeks from the high court. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his plea for interim bail on grounds of the possibility of evidence tampering owing to his influencing position in the ruling party. The central agency has also claimed that Sisodia's wife has been suffering from such a medical condition for the last 20 years.
Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in the case lodged by the ED. His regular bail plea in the matter is also pending before the high court. He was first arrested on March 9.
