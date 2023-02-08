Hyderabad-based CA arrested in Delhi excise policy case, to be produced before court today

Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA) Butchi Babu Gorantla was reportedly the auditor of BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA) Butchi Babu Gorantla in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam, officials said on Wednesday. Gorantla was reportedly the auditor of BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter.

The CBI had called Gorantla to Delhi for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested on Tuesday evening as he was non-cooperative and his responses were found to be evasive, they were quoted by PTI as saying.

The CBI alleged that Gorantla's role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 caused "wrongful gain" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

The agency will produce him before a special court in Delhi on Wednesday.

The CBI had earlier questioned Kavithain connection with the case in December last year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also named her in a court filing related to the Delhi liquor policy case, involving leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

What the Delhi excise policy case?

In the remand report for Amit Arora, one of the accused in the Delhi excise policy scam and a close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the ED alleged that the businessman tried to contact 35 people in the past year, including K Kavitha, whom he called 10 times.

The probe agency alleged that Kavitha communicated with Arora using fancy numbers. The TRS MLC is said to have used two SIMS and changed her IMEI 10 times during the period. The phones recovered by the probe agency had data “deleted/formatted", the ED told the court, News18 reported.

However, Kavitha strongly refuted the allegations and said she and her party leaders who have come under the radar of the central probe agency are ready to face any inquiry.

The remand report also suggested that arrested AAP leader Vijay Nair received Rs 100 crore in "kickbacks" from a ‘South group’ controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy”.