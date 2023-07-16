Three boys drown in water pit of under-construction golf course in Delhi

Three drowned and died in Delhi's Dwarka area after jumping a wall into an under-construction golf course's water pit. The police said it was a case of accident drowning and not related to the floods affecting the national capital.
On Saturday, July 14, three boys in Delhi died after drowning in a water pit of a golf course that was still under construction in Dwarka Sector 23. According to the police, it is a case of accidental drowning unrelated to the ongoing flood-like situation in the city.
Authorities received information that the boys had entered the water around 8 pm but failed to resurface, a senior officer reported.
Further investigation revealed that a group of 20-year-old four boys had scaled the wall and entered the premises of the unfinished golf course. The boys had been playing football in Sector 19 and were on their way home when the incident occurred.
Three of them left their bags on the grass, ventured into the water pit and drowned. The fourth boy alerted the police who reached there along with the fire service team, an official said.
The bodies have been recovered, and inquest proceedings are currently underway, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.
He clarified that the incident was unrelated to rain or flooding and explained that the water pit was part of the features being developed for the golf course. Delhi has been experiencing flood-like conditions due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the city.
However, the investigation is ongoing, and the deceased individuals have been identified as Arun, Anuj and Abhishek, residents of Qutub Vihar, as confirmed by the officer.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Jul 16, 2023 10:10 AM IST
