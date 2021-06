The Delhi division of Northern Railways has announced it will re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations. The platform tickets will be priced at Rs 30 per ticket.

The aim of charging a higher price is to discourage overcrowding inside the stations and platforms. These prices would be rolled back once the situation improves.

Ashutosh Gangal, general manager, Northern Railway said to ANI, "It has been decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of Delhi Division. The rates of the platform ticket have been increased to Rs 30 per platform ticket in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the station."

On April 19, the Delhi division of Northern Railways had announced the sale of platform tickets would be stopped until further orders, hours after the AAP government ordered a six-day lockdown.

In March this year, the Indian Railways increased the platform ticket prices from Rs 10 to Rs 30 pan India. The railways also increased the fares for local trains simultaneously. The minimum ticket price for travel in local trains was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 30.

