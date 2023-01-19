DCW chief Swati Maliwal dragged by car for 10-15 meters near Delhi AIIMS — 'I was really scared'

The Delhi Police said the incident happened when the driver of the car "suddenly pulled up glass window while she (Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal) was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car."

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters near Delhi AIIMS after her hand got stuck in car's window, police said on Thursday.

"Swati Maliwal was dragged by car for 10-15 meters at around 3.11 am oppostite AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in car's window," the Delhi Police said in a statement. The incident happened when the driver of the car "suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car," police said.

The accused was identified as Harish Chandra, 47. Police said Chandra was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. "The accused misbehaved with Maliwal, asked her to sit in his car, pulled up glass window to flee when she objected," police said, adding that the accused was booked for molestation, voluntarily causing hurt, assault, wrongful restraint and under the Motor Vehicles Act.

"An FIR has been filed. A medical examination of the accused and the victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at same location," police said.

What Swati Maliwal said

Swati Maliwal took to Twitter on Thursday to inform about the incident. "Late last night, I was inspecting the situation of women’s security in Delhi when a driver of a car molested me in a drunken state. God saved life. If the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," she tweeted.

Narrating her ordeal to News18, Maliwal said that she is extremely traumatised and shaken. “The man made leud comments. He closed the window and my hand got stuck. He then dragged me, and I was really scared. There was no police patrol," she said.

“The accused asked the complainant to sit in his car. When she refused, the driver went but returned after making a U-turn from the service lane. He once again asked her to sit in the car. Maliwal refused again and went near the driver’s window to reprimand him. The car driver quickly rolled up the window, and her hand got stuck. She was dragged for some 10 to 50 metres," a police official said, citing the written complaint.