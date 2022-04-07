Delhi Customs seizes cocaine worth nearly Rs 90 cr at IGI Airport

The Delhi Airport Customs on Wednesday arrested a man from Liberia at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport with 5.85 kg of cocaine. This is the biggest seizure at any airport in India.

A senior customs official said that the accused first took a flight from Los Angeles to Doha and then a flight to New Delhi. On suspicion, the accused was intercepted by customs officers at IGI airport.

"Subsequently on thorough checking of his baggage, certain material was found to be secreted in the cavities of a silver colour trolley bag. Eight packets of off-white and white coloured substances suspected to be narcotics were recovered. This material was subjected to a field drug test kit and prima facie it appeared to contain cocaine," said the customs official.

Also Read

The recovered cocaine has an international market value of Rs 89.74 crore.

The Delhi Airport customs in the past six months have seized 33.70 kg of heroin and 12.60 kg of cocaine at IGI Airport. For the entire 2021-22, 35 cases have been booked by customs at IGI Airport, with a street value of drugs estimated at Rs. 887.35 crore. 34 passengers have also been arrested in the process.

(With inputs from agency)