Delhi crane operator dead as under-construction flyover collapses

Delhi witnessed a devastating incident earlier Wednesday, June 13, as a portion of an under-construction flyover near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed, resulting in the death of a crane operator.
The victim, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a 35-year-old JCB operator from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was tragically crushed under the debris.
According to Manoj C, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in southwest Delhi, "One of the spans between two pillars fell on the ground. One JCB was passing underneath and its driver Mohammad Shakeel, 35, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, got crushed under the debris. He died during treatment at a hospital,” Hindustan Times reported.
A case under relevant provisions of the law is being registered to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added.
The collapse took place in a closed area, devoid of any traffic movement. The construction site is part of the ongoing project to build an elevated portion of the Dwarka expressway link Road across NH8.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had previously diverted traffic on National Highway 48 to facilitate the construction of the flyover and three underpasses underneath it. The construction work was deemed complete, and traffic was set to resume on the stretch today.
Sadly, this is not the first such incident to occur in Delhi. Just last month, another under-construction flyover claimed the life of a 42-year-old man when his car plunged off the structure in the Barapullah-Noida Link Road area of east Delhi.
