Delhi crane operator dead as under-construction flyover collapses

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 4:02:01 PM IST (Published)

The victim, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a 35-year-old JCB operator from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was tragically crushed under the debris.

Delhi witnessed a devastating incident earlier Wednesday, June 13, as a portion of an under-construction flyover near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed, resulting in the death of a crane operator.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a 35-year-old JCB operator from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was tragically crushed under the debris.
According to Manoj C, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in southwest Delhi, "One of the spans between two pillars fell on the ground. One JCB was passing underneath and its driver Mohammad Shakeel, 35, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, got crushed under the debris. He died during treatment at a hospital,” Hindustan Times reported.
