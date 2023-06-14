Delhi crane operator dead as under-construction flyover collapses

The victim, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a 35-year-old JCB operator from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was tragically crushed under the debris.

Delhi witnessed a devastating incident earlier Wednesday, June 13, as a portion of an under-construction flyover near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed, resulting in the death of a crane operator.

